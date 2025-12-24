Cases Pile Up As Aravalli Mining Curbs Fail To Halt Violations In Rajasthan

Illegal mining continues in the Aravalli range in Rajasthan, with official data revealing large-scale violations despite repeated political promises to protect one of India's oldest mountain systems. According to the Department of Mines and Geology's Online Management System, 3,199 FIRs were lodged between 2020-21 and 2025-26 for illegal mining, transportation and stocking activities in districts falling within the Aravalli region.

Rajasthan, where nearly 30 per cent of the Aravalli range is located, remains a major hotspot for such violations. The Aravallis stretch around 690 km from Delhi to Gujarat, with nearly 550 km passing through Rajasthan, from Khedbrahma in the southwest to Khetri in the northeast.

Data shows that Bhilwara district recorded the highest number of cases, with 4,838 cases related to illegal mining, transportation and stocking. Overall, in the last five years, 27,639 cases were registered across 20 districts of Rajasthan for illegal mining-related activities. From these cases, the state government recovered over Rs 245 crore as penalty, underlining the scale of unauthorised operations across the region. Despite frequent enforcement drives, illegal mining continues to be reported in several Aravalli districts, according to government records and media reports.

Data further highlights that violations have continued under both the Congress and BJP governments. During the tenure of the previous Congress government led by then chief minister Ashok Gehlot, between 2020-21 to 2023-24, a total of 2,730 FIRs were registered in 20 districts of Rajasthan for illegal mining, transportation and stocking in the Aravalli region. After the BJP formed the government in November 2023 under Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, 469 FIRs were lodged between 2024 and July 2025. Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Parliament that in the last five years, 2,206 cases were registered specifically for illegal mining, while the combined cases of illegal mining, transportation and stock stood at 27,639.

The data has gained significance amid ongoing protests and political controversy over the protection of the Aravalli range. The opposition has accused the government of weakening environmental safeguards by redefining the Aravalli hills, arguing that limiting protection to a 100-metre benchmark area along with slopes and adjoining land would allow mining activities to expand in ecologically sensitive zones. The Aravallis are considered crucial for biodiversity, groundwater recharge and as a natural barrier against desertification.

The government has rejected these allegations. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav has said that mining would be permitted in only 0.19 per cent of the Aravalli's total expanse of 1.44 lakh square kilometres, and that existing laws and monitoring mechanisms remain in place to prevent illegal mining. He added that the policy changes are being misinterpreted and that the government is committed to balancing development needs with environmental protection.

To stop illegal mining, the Government informed in a written reply that the Rajasthan government has taken several steps to check illegal mining, including deploying Border Home Guards in mineral offices and using the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, when required. GPS and RFID tagging of mineral vehicles has been made mandatory, rules have been amended, and district-level monitoring committees have been formed. Measures, such as the M-Sand Policy 2024, vigilance teams, data analysis units, geofencing of mining areas and automation of weighing machines, are aimed at improving monitoring and reducing illegal extraction from the Aravallis