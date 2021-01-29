Case Registered, Probe On After Blast Near Israel Embassy: Delhi Top Cop

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in Delhi on Friday.

A case has been registered in connection with the minor IED blast near the Israel Embassy here and the Special Cell has started investigating it, Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava said on Friday.

Mr Shrivastava, who inspected the blast site, said that at this point, it is not right to say anything related to the incident as the investigation is underway.

"We have registered the case and the Special Cell is investigating it," Mr Shrivastava said.

A minor IED blast took place near the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi on Friday evening, police said. No one was injured.

Some cars were damaged in the blast in the very high-security zone.

Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

The blast took place when President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were present a few kilometres away at the Beating Retreat ceremony at the culmination of the Republic Day celebrations.