FIR Against Captain Of Barge That Sank Off Mumbai On Survivor's Complaint

Mumbai Police on Friday registered a FIR - which includes charges of "causing death by negligence" - against the captain of the barge that was carrying 261 people when it sank off Mumbai Monday, as Cyclone Tauktae battered India's west coast.

The case was filed after the barge's chief engineer, Rehman Sheikh, was rescued from the wreckage and indicated the captain ignored weather warnings and chose not to move the vessel away from the path of the severe cyclonic storm.

49 bodies have been recovered and 26 people are still missing five days after the incident, with the Navy continuing to lead search and rescue efforts in co-ordination with the Coast Guard.