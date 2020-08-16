Case File Against Drunk Punjab Man For Attacking Wife With Sharp Weapon

Police said investigation into the matter was underway. (Representational)

A drunk man in Punjab's Sangrur district attacked his wife on Sunday with some sharp-edged weapon in full public view in a market, inflicting injuries to her, a police official said.

Upset over some domestic issue, the accused identified as Ajaib Singh forcibly took his wife Veerpal Kaur from home in his cart to a market at Jakhal Road in Sunam area of the district on Sunday morning, police said.

Under the influence of alcohol, Singh threatened his wife that he would teach her a lesson. A large number of people gathered there when Singh was threatening his wife.

Singh warned them too not to come near him, said police.

One person from the crowd even hit Singh with a brick, police added.

When he started attacking his wife, people overpowered him and rescued Veerpal. Later, the mob thrashed him badly, said police.

Both Veerpal and Singh were admitted to a civil hospital but the accused was later referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, said Sunam Assistant Superintendent of Police Mehtab Singh.

Police said investigation into the matter was underway.

