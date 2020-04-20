Case Against Twitter User For Threat Message Against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The accused allegedly posted a threat message against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

A case was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint filed by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi in UP's Basti, the case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the IT Act on Friday, they said.

According to the complainant, he had posted a news report on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to his tweet, the accused allegedly posted a threat message against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"This act comes under the category of crime, and hence, you are requested to take cognizance and initiate appropriate action," Mr Dwivedi said in his complaint.

Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar said two days have passed and police are yet to make any arrest in the case.