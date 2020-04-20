Case Against Twitter User For Threat Message Against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The accused allegedly posted a threat message against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Case Against Twitter User For Threat Message Against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The accused allegedly posted a threat message against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Lucknow:

A case was registered against a Twitter user for allegedly threatening to shoot Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint filed by Congress worker Pankaj Dwivedi in UP's Basti, the case was registered under Section 506 of the IPC (punishment for criminal intimidation) and Section 66 of the IT Act on Friday, they said.

According to the complainant, he had posted a news report on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reacting to his tweet, the accused allegedly posted a threat message against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"This act comes under the category of crime, and hence, you are requested to take cognizance and initiate appropriate action," Mr Dwivedi said in his complaint.

Convenor of UP Congress (media department) Lalan Kumar said two days have passed and police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

Comments
Priyanka Gandhi VadraCongressTwitter
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com