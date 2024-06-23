Case Against Prajwal Revanna's Younger Brother For Sexually Assaulting Party Worker

Police have not yet arrested Suraj Revanna

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a party worker a few days ago, police said.

Chethan K S (27) had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually assaulted him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada in Holenarasipura Taluk on June 16 evening.

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural sex) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

However, Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and the nephew of Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, has categorically refuted the charge. Instead, he has alleged that Chethan filed a false complaint to extort Rs 5 crore from him.

Police have not yet arrested Suraj Revanna.

On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against Chethan on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Shivakumar has alleged that Chethan was trying to extort money from Suraj Revanna by threatening to lodge a false case of sexual assault against him. It has been alleged that Chethan demanded Rs 5 crore from Suraj Revanna and later it was reduced to Rs 2 crore.

Suraj is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women. Prajwal, who lost from Hassan Lok Sabha seat, was arrested on May 31 soon after returning from Germany where he was holed up after rape and intimidation cases were registered against him.

Their father H D Revanna and mother Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and keeping an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)