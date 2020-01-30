Case Against Mohammad Azharuddin Scrapped, Was A "Misunderstanding": Aurangabad Police

A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against Mohammad Azharuddin at the City Chowk police station in Aurangabad on a complaint filed by Mohammad Shahab, a travel agency owner, last week.

Md Azharuddin had dismissed allegations made by an Aurangabad travel agent as "baseless" (File)

Aurangabad, Maharashtra:

A case of cheating was filed against former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin out of a "misunderstanding", the Aurangabad police in Maharashtra said on Wednesday. A 'C-summary' report was filed in this regard in the court, the police said in a statement.

A C-summary report is filed by the police when a case is found to be based on wrong allegations.

He had alleged that Azharuddin's assistant had booked 27 air tickets for the former cricketer but did not make the payment of over 20 lakh for them.

Azharuddin had denied the allegations, and had threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against the travel agent.

"The case was registered due to misunderstanding, so further action under Summary C has been initiated," the police said in a press release.
 

