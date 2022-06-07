Case Against Man For Insulting National Flag Before Arvind Kejriwal's Rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds a Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat.

Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly insulting the national flag before a roadshow of AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat's Mehsana city, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered after a video surfaced in which the person was purportedly seen putting his feet on the tricolour on a roadside where some national flags were kept for distribution to AAP supporters for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal's 'Tiranga Yatra' on Monday, the official said.

The video was captured near the city's old bus stand area from where Mr Kejriwal's road show passed on Monday evening. The clip was recorded around 3 pm, when the national flags were being distributed at one of the points on the route, the FIR stated.

The Aam Aadmi Party workers were seen distributing the tricolour and party flags to AAP supporters who had reached the city to join the roadshow. A number of AAP supporters had joined the yatra and waved national flags as part of the roadshow.

The FIR was registered at the city's A-division police station under section 2 of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour (Amendment) Act, 2003, the official said.

A large number of people had joined Mr Kejriwal's yatra, his second road show in last three months in Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due in December this year.

The AAP is looking to create a support base ahead of the Assembly polls.

The Kejriwal-led party seeks to contest all 182 seats in Gujarat and has already started campaigning aggressively for the same.

The AAP recently organised a state-wide 'parivartan yatra' in which various party leaders and workers met people and listened to their grievances.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)