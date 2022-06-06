Case Against Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife In Madhya Pradesh

On Sunday, Altaf Patel, the husband, said the word talaq' thrice to end their marital relations

A case has been registered against a man here after he allegedly gave instant 'triple talaq' to his wife, police said on Monday.

A 23-year-old woman had approached Khajrana police in Indore district accusing her husband of abusing and beating her after she gave birth to a girl, said a local police official.

On Sunday, Altaf Patel, the husband, said the word `talaq' thrice to end their marital relations, she alleged.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Patel under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act bans the practice of instant triple talaq. An offense under the Act can attract three years' imprisonment.

