Case Against Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader's Son For Assaulting 2 Men

The Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has been jolted by a fresh controversy after the son of senior leader and former Assembly Speaker, NP Prajapati, was caught on camera allegedly assaulting two men. A First Information Report (FIR) has now been filed at the Kotwali police station against Prajapati's son Nir Prajapati, along with his nephews Amit alias Ammu Prajapati and Vinod Prajapati.

The case gained traction late Friday night after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the footage, Nir Prajapati can be seen hurling abuses and boasting that "half of Bhopal fears his name." What has made matters more serious is that NP Prajapati, former speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, is also visible in the video, apparently attempting to intervene even as the assault unfolded.

The alleged assault occurred on September 10 but only came to light after the video spread online. On Saturday, victims Aniket Bairagi and Neeraj Bairagi lodged a formal complaint with Kotwali police.

According to Aniket Bairagi, the conflict stemmed from a dispute between his brother-in-law Neeraj and Amit Prajapati dated September 3. Seeking to defuse tensions, Aniket said he went to the Prajapati residence to discuss the matter. Instead of resolution, he claimed he was abused, threatened, and beaten.

Kotwali Station House Officer Gaurav Chante confirmed the developments. "The video has been circulating on social media for some days. Until now, no one had filed a complaint. Following the complaint by Aniket Bairagi, a case has been registered," Mr Chante said.

Police have booked Nir Prajapati, Amit Prajapati, and Vinod Prajapati under several Sections 296, 115(1), 351(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

For NP Prajapati, a senior figure in the party and a former Speaker of the state Assembly, his son's boastful claim that "half of Bhopal fears his name" risks serious damage to both personal credibility and the party's image. The incident, now amplified by the viral video, is certain to provide ammunition to the ruling BJP, which has consistently accused Congress of shielding leaders' children from accountability.