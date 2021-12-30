Case Against Lalu Yadav's Son Tej Pratap For Hiding Info In Election Affidavit

FIR against Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly not disclosing details of his assets in an election affidavit

An FIR has been registered against Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA and Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav for allegedly not disclosing details of his property in the affidavit filed during the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, police said on Thursday.

Rosera sub-divisional officer Brajesh Kumar filed a complaint against Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, for suppressing details of his property in Bihar's Gopalganj, a senior officer told news agency PTI.

"The FIR was registered on Wednesday at Rosera Police Station under Section 125 (a) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for hiding property details in the affidavit," he said.

The ruling Janata Dal (United) had in November 2020 filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer in Bihar, alleging that the RJD legislator from Hasanpur did not mention details of his assets in the affidavit.

The Election Commission of India had subsequently asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes to conduct a probe into the JD(U)'s allegations, an official said.

The CBDT found a "manifold increase in value of Mr Yadav's movable and immovable assets between 2015 and 2020", he said.

Tej Pratap Yadav could not be reached for comments, reported news agency PTI.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice for "suppressing information about his assets" in the affidavit and asked him to reply within three weeks, the official added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)