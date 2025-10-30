Case Against Kerala Woman For Abandoning Aborted Foetus At Quarry

Police have registered a case against a 37-year-old woman who allegedly abandoned an eight-month-old fetus at a quarry in Attoor here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Swapna, a resident of Bhagavathikunnu in Attoor.

The case was registered on Wednesday night, police said.

According to officials at the Cheruthuruthi police station, Swapna was recently admitted to a hospital with severe bleeding.

Hospital authorities suspected that she had undergone an illegal abortion and alerted the police.

A subsequent probe revealed that Swapna had concealed her pregnancy from her family and had taken abortion pills last month to terminate her eight-month pregnancy, police said.

As per the FIR, she delivered the fetus in the toilet of her house, placed it inside a bag, and later abandoned it at a nearby quarry.

Police said a case has been registered against her under Sections 88 (causing miscarriage) and 94 (secret disposal of a dead child's body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Swapna is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and her statement will be recorded once her health improves.

Police said statements from her relatives will also be taken as part of the investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)