Case Against Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa For Partying Late Night In Bengaluru

Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Abhishek Ambareesh and actor-producer Rockline Venkatesh have been issued notices by the city police for allegedly partying all night at a bar in Bengaluru. An FIR under the Excise and Karnataka Police Act was registered at the Subrahmanya Nagar police station after the bar continued to serve liquor to celebrity guests on January 3 night.

Darshan, Abhishek Ambareesh, Rockline Venkatesh and other celebrities celebrated the success of Darshan's movie 'Kaatera' at Jetlag Bar near Orayan Mall. According to TV9 Kannada, the police visited the bar at 12:30 midnight and asked them to close the place, but the bar continued to serve alcohol till morning.

Released on December 29, Katera collected Rs 104.58 crore in its first week.

According to the police, the bar was supposed to close at 1 am, but it remained open till morning. The Subrahmanya Nagar police were reportedly questioned by senior officials about allowing bars to open all night.

The police have issued a notice to the bar owner asking them to provide the CCTV footage of the night of January 3. Actors Dolly Danunjay, Neenasam Sathish, Chikkanna, director Tarun Sudhir and music director Harikrishna who attended the party are being issued notices.

