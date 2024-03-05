Case Against Cops For Attempting To Rape Girl, Assaulting Mother In UP's Amethi

The alleged incident happened around 11 pm on Monday, police said (Representational)

Police are probing a complaint against some policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Jamo Police Station, for allegedly attempting to rape a girl and misbehaving with her mother.

According to the mother's complaint, the SHO and some other constables allegedly forcefully entered her home and assaulted the woman and her daughter, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Amethi Anup Kumar Singh.

The woman has accused them of tearing her clothes, "performing obscene acts" on her and trying to rape her daughter, Mr Singh said. The woman has also accused the cops of taking away her mobile phone during the incident, he said.

The woman said villagers came to their rescue when she screamed for help due to which the cops ran away but the inspector left his cap behind. The woman then reached the police station with the inspector's cap in her hand, the official said.

The alleged incident happened around 11 pm on Monday when the girl's father was not home, the official said.

Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in the investigation, the SP said.



