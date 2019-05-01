Case Against Bihar Politician For Riding A Donkey Before Filing Nomination

Mani Bhushan Sharma on a donkey to file his nomination documents in Jehanabad, Bihar. (AFP)

The police charged a would-be election candidate with animal cruelty today after he rode a donkey to file his application for Lok Sabha elections.

Mani Bhushan Sharma filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate on Monday followed by a short donkey ride outside the local election office in Jehanabad, Bihar.

"We have filed a case under prevention of cruelty to animals against the politician," Shree Maneesh, Jehanabad police chief, told AFP.

Mr Maneesh did not elaborate on the exact charges against Mr Sharma.

Convictions under the animal cruelty law -- that mostly deal with physical harm, violence or abandonment of animals -- can result in fines or prison terms up to seven years.

Mr Sharma defended his action, saying it was symbolic to show the plight of common people that are taken for a ride by politicians.

"Common people are dedicated towards building a better society and nation likes donkeys (and) unlike politicians who only work for themselves. We are beautiful and hard working, like donkeys," he told AFP.

Mr Sharma has unsuccessfully contested four elections in the past, and his application on Monday was rejected due to discrepancies in his documents.

Polling for the Jehanabad Lok Sabha seat will be held in the seventh and last phase on May 19.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.