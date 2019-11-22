Case Against Akbaruddin Owaisi Over Alleged Hate Speech: Police

Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo)

A case has been registered against AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi based on a court order on a private complaint that accused him of making hate speech at a public meeting in Karimnagar in Telangana in July this year, police said on Friday.

The case was registered on Thursday after receipt of the court order and investigations were on, they said.

Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

The 14th Additional chief metropolitan magistrate court had on November 16 ordered the Saidabad police to investigate the private compliant by an advocate and register a case and report (file a status report) before it on or before December 23.

The advocate had moved the court alleging that police did not take action on his complaint filed with them. He had also sought cancellation of Akbaruddin Owaisi's conditional bail granted to him in a case filed against him in 2012 for making a "hate" speech in Adilabad district.

He had contended that the AIMIM MLA's actions were deliberate and prejudicial to communal harmony.

Akbaruddin Owaisi has denied he made any provocative remarks in Karimnagar and claimed that some people were twisting his statements by adding words for political gains.

"My speech does not constitute any offence. I have not contravened any provision of law," he had said in a statement earlier.

