Case Against 3 For Uploading Obscene Picture Online To Defame DK Shivakumar

A case has been registered against three people here for allegedly posting an obscene picture on social media platforms, falsely depicting it as that of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The case was registered at High Grounds Police Station here on April 30 under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act based on a complied filed by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee member Harish Nagaraju, police said on Wednesday.

In the FIR, the complainant alleged that an old obscene picture falsely portraying it as that of Mr Shivakumar was shared on Instagram and Facebook on April 25 and 29.

The post on Facebook was allegedly shared by an account named "BSY" supporters and it was allegedly defamatory towards the Deputy Chief Minister, it stated.

A senior police official said, "Based on a complaint received, we have registered an FIR against the suspects and an inquiry into the matter is underway."

