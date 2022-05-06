'Ideological Differences But...': Navjot Sidhu Bats For Arrested BJP Leader

BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga failed to join investigations despite five summons, said Punjab Police

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday pinned the arrest of Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga by Punjab Police on "vendetta politics", adding that setlling personal scores through state police is a "cardinal sin".

Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal has claimed that around 50 Punjab cops barged into Mr Bagga's Delhi home at around 8:30 in the morning and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said.

"Tajinder Bagga could be from a different party, one could have ideological differences. But Political vendetta, of @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann, to settle personal scores through Punjab police is a cardinal sin... Stop tarnishing the image of Punjab Police by Politicising it," tweeted Navjot Sidhu.

The Delhi Police has registered a case of kidnapping based on a complaint by Mr Bagga's father that some people came to his house in Delhi's Janakpuri around 8 am and took away his son.

The Punjab police, in a statement, said Mr Bagga is being brought to Punjab and will be produced before a court. However, vehicles bringing the politician, who has been highly vocal against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on social media, from Delhi to Mohali were stopped in Haryana's Kurukshetra.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have defended the arrest saying the Punjab police are acting in an unbiased way.

Mr Bagga, 36, says Punjab Police, was served five notices but did not join the investigation.

Last month, the Punjab police had filed charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation against Mr Bagga. The FIR, registered on April 1, referred to Mr Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in Delhi.