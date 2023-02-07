Car With BJP MLA Sticker Rams Vehicles In Bengaluru, 2 Killed

The car had a sticker of BJP MLA Hartalu Halappa but didn't belong to him

Two persons were killed and four were injured when an out-of-control SUV rammed multiple vehicles on a busy road in Bengaluru on Monday.

The driver of the SUV, Mohan, has been arrested. He told the police he lost control of the car after accelerating at a stop signal instead of applying brakes.

The car had a sticker of BJP MLA Hartalu Halappa but didn't belong to him. The MLA was not in the car either, the police said.

The SUV belongs to a retired forest officer, Ramu Suresh, the father-in-law of the MLA's daughter Sushmitha Halappa.

Mohan, 48, works for Mr Suresh. He was not drunk, according to the police.

Mohan was on his way to pick up Sushmitha Halappa, who is studying medicine and works at the KIMS hospital, when he lost control of the SUV and collided with several cars.

The SUV ran over two scooter riders, Majeed Khan and Ayappa. One of them died on the spot while the other died of his wounds in hospital.

Visuals show the two bikes lying on the road, a body next to one of them, and blood splattered on the road after the accident. Two cars and three bikes were damaged, the police said.