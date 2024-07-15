'Car-o-Bar' At Noida Wedding Lands 4 In Jail

The modified vehicle has been seized by the police

Consuming alcohol in a car at an open space during wedding celebrations has landed four people in jail in Noida, the police said on Monday.

The accused were drinking liquor near a banquet hall in Sector 73, located within the Sector 113 police station limits, on Sunday, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the police, those held are from the banquet hall's management team and the operator of the bar set up in a modified car.

However, the police did not say if they got a complaint or took action against the guests or hosts of the wedding ceremony.

"The police received information about open consumption of alcohol on Sunday, leading to immediate action against the event management team and the bar operator," they said.

Those held have been identified as Haider (30), Arjun (20), Ajit (21), and Prateek Taneja (27), the police said.

Mr Taneja, a resident of Delhi, owns the modified car that has been seized, they added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)