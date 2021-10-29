Cap On Defence Ministry Pensions Payable To Children Raised To Rs 2.5 Lakh

The highest pay was revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month after the seventh CPC (Representational)

The defence ministry has increased the maximum limits of two family pensions payable to a child or children for both the parents as per the seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC), an official statement said.

The highest pay in the government was revised to Rs 2.5 lakh per month after the seventh CPC, the ministry's statement noted.

"Accordingly, Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child or children in respect of both the parents to Rs 1.25 lakh per month (50 per cent of Rs 2.5 lakh ordinary family pension at enhanced rate) and Rs 75,000 per month (30 per cent of Rs 2.5 lakh ordinary family pension) with effect from January 1, 2016," it mentioned.

The Ministry of Defence, with an order dated October 29, 2021, has implemented the DoP&PW order in respect of armed forces personnel with effect from January 1, 2016, it noted.