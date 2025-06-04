"Can't Use Lathi On Young Crowd": DK Shivakumar On Bengaluru Stampede Deaths

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said details of casualties at the stampede in Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, cannot be confirmed yet. Asked about deaths, he said, "Can't confirm anything".

Eleven people died as frenzied celebrations started at the stadium when RCB won the IPL after 18 years. Altogether, 27 people were admitted to the hospital.

The stampede had started during the felicitation of the team and visuals from the spot showed many to be injured.

Apologising for the overcrowding of the venue, Mr Shivakumar said, "We had arranged more than 5,000 personnel. This is a young vibrant crowd, we can't use lathi".

The match had drawn crowds since the previous night and the police had their hands full keeping order.

