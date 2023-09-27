''Can't Take Law...'': Biker Who Threatened Traffic Cops On Mumbai Sea Link Charged

Two-wheelers are not allowed on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link

Mumbai Traffic Police has lodged a case against a woman biker after she allegedly abused and threatened a traffic cop who stopped her after she was found speeding on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The incident happened on September 15, when the 26-year-old woman was seen riding a motorcycle on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, where two-wheelers are not allowed. When officers stopped her, she started arguing and saying that she was a taxpayer and therefore nobody could stop her.

She refused to cooperate with them and also abused and threatened the traffic cop. The woman further screamed at the cops saying she was from the government of Bharat. A video of the heated argument had gone viral on social media, attracting criticism.

Sharing an update on Tuesday, Mumbai traffic police wrote that the woman was charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They also shared the video and captioned it as, ''Just because you love bike rides, doesn't mean you can take the law for a ride! Don't ride like no one's watching, we certainly are! This guest was hosted suitably with sections 353, 186, 279, 336 & 129 of the Indian Penal Code.''

The 26-year-old woman has been identified as Nupur Patel, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the update, one user wrote, ''That's great please ensure she spends some good time in jail to help her reflect on her behavior Also love to see her apology video soon. Fear of police especially Traffic police is gone missing in Mumbai that's not a good sign.''

Another commented, ''Throw her in jail for 2-3 months. Let her be a guest of Maharashtra Police.''

A third said, ''This kind of Attitude is not allowed in Aamchi Mumbai.'' A fourth added, ''I welcome the action taken by Mumbai Traffic Police against this undisciplined woman.''

Another said, ''Good job done. Though I am alsa a Rider but one should not break the law. Also one should respect the men in uniform.''