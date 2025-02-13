Mumbai Coastal Road: Haji Ali To Marine Drive Interchange Opens For Public

A new stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) connecting Haji Ali Juice Centre to Marine Drive is now open to the public. It makes travel smoother by allowing vehicles to enter the coastal route directly on the high-speed connector's southbound carriageway.



Earlier, the southbound traffic would enter the coastal road via the Worli interchange or the Amarsons interchange, apart from the direct connectivity offered by the Bandra Worli Sea Link.



The project includes multi-level interchanges at critical intersections such as Haji Ali, Peddar Road (Amarsons Garden) and Worli Sea Face. The Haji Ali interchange has eight vehicle arms; the Amarson and Worli interchanges have four and five arms, respectively.



The final section of the MCRP connecting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) to Lotus Jetty-Worli Naka is expected to be operational by mid-March. According to a civic official, the final section at the Worli interchange is in its last stage.



The official said that it was delayed due to the construction of vehicular parking spaces for the traffic arms. Earlier, the Haji Ali interchange arms were opened in December 2024.



The route stretches over 10.58 km from the Princess Street Flyover at Marine Drive to the Worli end of the BWSL.



The Coastal Road project began in 2018 on a budget of ₹13,983 crore and was to conclude by 2022. However, the Covid-19 pandemic, among other reasons, delayed the completion of the project.



Last month, the BMC opened the linking bow-string arch bridge, which connects the BWSL with the coastal road. In addition, three interchanges were also inaugurated to provide connectivity for vehicles moving to areas like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, and Lotus Junction.