Video: Men On Bikes Harass Woman Riding Scooter At Night In Agra

A group of men on two bikes harass a woman riding a scooter in Agra

A video has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Agra showing a group of men in two motorcycles harassing a woman in full public view.

Many on social media have condemned the brazen criminal action, and questioned why no other commuters stopped the men from harassing the woman, who was riding a scooter.

Three men were seen on one bike, while there were two men on the other.

The incident happened at night. The woman is seen riding in the middle of the road, while the men tailgate her from both sides. One of the men tried to touch her from the back, while another tried to push her.

The men followed her for several kilometres, reports said.

The woman managed to find a traffic policeman, who stopped the two motorcycles and took her out of harm's way, reports said.

The police are yet to give a statement on the incident.