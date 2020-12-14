Can't Spare Officials For Central Deputation: Bengal Government To Centre

Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation.

In response to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call to three IPS officers from West Bengal for Central deputation, Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday said "they can't spare these officials", a government source told ANI.

"Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation," the official said.

This has come after Home Ministry called three officers for Central deputation. Officers Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal), and Praveen Kumar Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) were called on deputation by MHA, these officials were allegedly in charge when the attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy took place on Thursday.

Sources said the Centre can call Central services officers on deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as IAS and IPS officers' cadre controlling authority is DoPT and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state.

