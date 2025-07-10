Advertisement
Can't Keep Bodies Of Patients Over Pending Bill, Assam Warns Hospitals

"From now on, any nursing home found keeping a body as a mortgage will face strict consequences," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Read Time: 1 min
Can't Keep Bodies Of Patients Over Pending Bill, Assam Warns Hospitals
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam will crack down on hospitals if they break the law
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma calls the practice against human dignity
  • Hospitals face licence suspension or cancellation for three to six months
  • Bodies must be handed to families within four hours of death unless requested otherwise
Guwahati:

In a landmark move to uphold human dignity, the Assam cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today decided to crack down on the disturbing practice by some private hospitals and nursing homes of keeping bodies of patients for days until families pay pending medical bills.

Calling the practice "against human dignity," the chief minister said such actions would no longer be tolerated.

"From now on, any nursing home found keeping a body as a mortgage will face strict consequences," he said.

The penalties include suspension or cancellation of licence for three to six months, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. In case of repeat violations, the institution's license could be permanently cancelled.

Bodies of patients have to be handed over to families within four hours of death, unless the family has requested the hospital to keep the body in its morgue for a longer period.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Hospital Bodies, Assam Hospital
