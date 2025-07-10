Can't Keep Bodies Of Patients Over Pending Bill, Assam Warns Hospitals

In a landmark move to uphold human dignity, the Assam cabinet led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today decided to crack down on the disturbing practice by some private hospitals and nursing homes of keeping bodies of patients for days until families pay pending medical bills.

Calling the practice "against human dignity," the chief minister said such actions would no longer be tolerated.

"From now on, any nursing home found keeping a body as a mortgage will face strict consequences," he said.

The penalties include suspension or cancellation of licence for three to six months, along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. In case of repeat violations, the institution's license could be permanently cancelled.

Bodies of patients have to be handed over to families within four hours of death, unless the family has requested the hospital to keep the body in its morgue for a longer period.