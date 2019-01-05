'Can't Give Jobs To 90% People Even After Reservation': Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra government can give 25 thousand jobs per year: Devendra Fadnavis

Even if reservation is given to all the communities, the government cannot give jobs to 90 per cent of the unemployed youngsters, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"The private sector is expanding and maximum opportunities are available there," Mr Fadnavis said on Friday.

"Government can give 25 thousand jobs per year and this is equivalent to the number of those who are longing for jobs in a single tehsil. Reservation is not a solution to the problem," said Mr Fadnavis.

He said that with time, the importance of reservation will "fade away".

Mr Fadnavis said, "When people will get an opportunity in various sectors, the importance of reservation will slowly fade away. Then only those who really deserve will get the reservation," said the Chief Minster.

"Those who get reservation say they have a right. This can only give temporary satisfaction. For finding true solution, we must utilise the opportunities and work for the society," he said.

On November 30, Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao signed the Maratha Reservation Bill that proposed 16 per cent reservation for Marathas under educationally and socially backward category.

On November 18, the Maharashtra government cabinet had approved the Bill for which the community had been protesting since 2017.