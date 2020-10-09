Cancer Cases In India Expected To Rise To 13.9 Lakh By Year-End: Report

The National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020 said tfhat based on current trends, there will be 13.9 lakh cancer cases by the end of 2020 which is likely to increase to 15.7 lakhs by 2025.

The number of cancer cases is likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025. (Representational)

The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) Report 2020 has estimated that based on current trends there will be 13.9 lakh cancer cases across the country by the end of 2020, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said today.

According to the report, the number of cancer cases is likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025.

"The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) Report 2020, released by ICMR and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, estimates that based on current trends, there will be 13.9 lakh cancer cases by the end of 2020 which is likely to increase to 15.7 lakhs by 2025," the ICMR tweeted.

