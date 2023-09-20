'Canada Jeopardised Good Ties': Shashi Tharoor On Diplomatic Row

"I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route."

Reacting to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that it was unfortunate that Mr Trudeau made such a statement in the Parliament and that Canada "jeopardised" the state of a very good relationship.

"We are seeing a tit-for-tat on both sides. First, on the expulsion of a diplomat and then on this advisory...I think it is unfortunate that Canada chose such a public route. If at all they have any issue, these matters should be discussed privately with a friendly govt like India and the matter should be discussed behind closed doors. Going public, making a statement in the Parliament was very unfortunate by the Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) and having gone that far they (Canada) have really jeopardised the state of a very good relationship," Mr Tharoor told ANI.

Earlier in the day, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda reacted to the issue and said that although Canada has been professing liberal values, they have been supporting terrorists on their soil.

"Canada has been professing all these liberal values like freedom of speech but they have been appeasing, patronising and supporting terrorists on their soil. And these terrorists are not just targeting India they have killed hundreds of Canadian citizens themselves," Mr Panda told ANI.

Hitting out at the Canadian government, Mr Panda said that the government of Canada does not allow a referendum for Quebec separatists but has no problem with Khalistani separatists who not only hold the referendum but also celebrate the acts of violence.

"Canada itself has separatist movements such as the Quebec Separatist movement. They don't allow the same freedom to those who want to have independence for Quebec. They don't allow a referendum for Quebec separatists. And yet they have no problem allowing Khalistani separatists and terrorists to not only have to try to have this referendum on Canadian soil but also to celebrate the acts of violence...This is not acceptable, It's not civilized," he said.

The BJP National Vice President also took a dig at the Canadian government and said that the Indian government must consider facilitating an online "referendum on the Quebec independence" issue just like they allow Khalistani separatists to try the same on Canadian soil.

"In the spirit of friendship with Canada, we in India must consider facilitating an online referendum on the Quebec independence issue (in gratitude for their allowing Khalistani separatists to try the same on Canadian soil). Perhaps we should also offer Indian soil for the Quebec independence movement's events commemorating their sacrifices, bombings and assassination attempts (again, just like Canada has been so considerate to allow for the Khalistanis)," Mr Panda posted on 'X'.

"This would also embellish the spirit of free speech so cherished in both our nations and would help clarify the increasing support for an independent Quebec (as reported in media earlier this year). Finally, since elected Canadian politicians who support Quebec independence have been travelling and meeting European leaders, we should also meet and understand their views. In the spirit of Indo-Canadian friendship and cooperation, I would be glad to host an interaction for them here in Delhi," he added.

This comes amid tensions in India-Canada relations after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau made allegations regarding the Indian government's involvement in the fatal shooting of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The allegations were denied by the Ministry of External Affairs in India which dubbed the allegations as 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Several world leaders have also expressed 'deep concerns' over Trudeau's remarks in the Canadian Parliament.

