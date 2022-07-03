'Can They Look Us In The Eye?': Aaditya Thackeray's Barb At Shinde Camp

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday took a jibe at the Eknath Shinde faction, saying that the MLAs backing him cannot look them in the eye.

Mr Thackeray's comments came after the BJP won the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election.

"The MLAs (from Eknath Shinde faction), who came today, can they look us in the eye? How long are you going to move from one hotel to the other? These MLAs will have to go to their Assembly constituencies one day. How will they face the people then?," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

The former Maharashtra minister, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, had said his father Uddhav Thackeray "was betrayed by their own people".

"It is impossible to imagine that some people can do this to their own party and to their own family... to someone who has been working so well and has treated you as family. How could they go against the family, which is the party itself," Mr Thackeray had told NDTV.

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Thackeray had targeted the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on the tight security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel for the Assembly Speaker election.

"We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Rahul Narwekar won the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election today after getting 164 votes, nearly 50 votes more than Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena candidate Rajan Salvi.