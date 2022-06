Aaditya Thackeray said Uddhav Thackeray betrayed by his own people

Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray has accused rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde of "betraying" their own party, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"Uddhav Thackeray was betrayed by his own people," Aaditya Thackeray told NDTV today.