Can Pay 600 Crores If Allowed To Sell Assets, Says Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd has requested the top court to allow it to sell its assets to pay off debt

Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) has told the Supreme Court that it would deposit Rs 600 crore more to refund the home buyers if it was allowed to dispose of its identified assets, including a cement plant at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.



A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra was informed by senior advocate Fali S Nariman that JAL has already deposited Rs 750 crore with the top court registry and, for paying the principal amount to the home buyers, it would pay Rs 600 crore more in seven installments.



The senior lawyer told the bench, which also comprised Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, that a prior approval should be granted to JAL "to dispose of identified cement assets including its cement plant at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.



"To enable JAL to do this, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad may kindly be directed by this court to proceed forthwith to decide and pass appropriate orders on its (JAL) plea for sanctioning the Scheme of Arrangement, propounded pursuant to Master Restructuring Agreement signed and accepted by all 32 creditors of JAL.



"The Scheme of Arrangement is already filed with the NCLT, Allahabad and the NCLT in its Order dated January 25, 2018 has sought for appropriate directions from this Court."



At the outset, Mr Nariman elaborated the background of JAL and its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) which has been facing proceedings in the NCLT and in the top court due to the litigations initiated by banks, financial institutions (FIs) and the home buyers.



He also referred to the impediments in the timely delivery of homes to the home buyers and said now the situation has become grave.



"Housing Plan (of JIL) envisaged construction of project in June 2009 at two locations of acquired land totalling 2517 acres: in two parcels namely 1162 acres in Wish Town Noida and 1355 acres in Mirzapur as under.



"307 towers (each tower ranging from 90 to 110 Units) in two parcels of land measuring 2517 acres (out of 6175 acres) was planned," the lawyer said.



Mr Nariman said that first impediment was between 2009 and 2011 and because of the Commonwealth Games, the building contractors, who had been engaged by JAL/JIL for construction, transferred a substantial workforce from the housing projects to work for the CWG under the orders of the Centre.



