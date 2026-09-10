Doctor Gave "Painkiller After Painkiller": Roommate Of Assam Student Who Died

A college student who died during the treatment of an illness in Assam was given "painkiller after painkiller" by the campus doctor, her roommate has alleged amid protests by students demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

Shruti Upadhyay, who was a student of Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, died during treatment in a city hospital. The exact cause of her death is under investigation.

Upadhyay's roommate, Shweta, said her friend had been suffering from severe back pain for nearly four years. She alleged the institute's doctor repeatedly prescribed painkillers, but her condition worsened.

"She was repeatedly given painkillers by the institute doctor but her condition did not improve and the pain kept getting worse," Shweta said, adding Upadhyay was told to get some tests done at a hospital in Sonapur.

"We want a proper investigation into the treatment she received, the doctors who attended to her and the medical facilities available. Whoever is found responsible must face action," Shweta said.

Upadhyay's mother has questioned the manner in which the institute got in touch with them during her daughter's final hours. She alleged the family was not informed about the seriousness of her daughter's condition, and that Upadhyay herself called her from the hospital.

"I did not receive any call from the institute informing me about my daughter's condition. Shruti herself called me and said, 'mummy, I am very unwell. I am in the hospital'," the mother said, adding she immediately rushed to the hospital.

When she contacted the institute, it told her that Upadhyay was doing fine and doctors were attending to her, the mother alleged. "When I finally reached the hospital and saw my daughter, I could not even recognise her. I was shocked to see her condition."

The vice chancellor met the protesting students and spoke to Upadhyay's parents on Wednesday night.

"We had informed the police about the circumstances under which the death took place. The postmortem was also done. We will follow protocol," LNIPE dean Shankarjyoti Basumatary said.

The chief warden, Merlin Gogoi, has been suspended. The institute has not yet issued a statement on the allegations made by Upadhyay's family.