Indian Embassy Assures Flight For Gorakhpur Workers Stranded In Cambodia

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had written to the foreign minister, asking for the safe return of the labourers stranded in Cambodia due to Covid lockdown.

The Embassy said it's extending all possible help to the stranded Indians in Cambodia (Representational).

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh):

The Indian embassy in Cambodia on Tuesday said that it was trying to organise a special flight to send back the labourers from India who were stuck in Phnom Penh due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

The embassy's statement came three days after Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, asking for the safe return of the stranded labourers, who hail from the former's Lok Sabha constituency.

"Hon'ble @ravikishann ji. The Embassy is extending all possible help to stranded Indians who may need lodging and boarding. We are trying to organize a repatriation flight too," the Indian embassy in Cambodia said in a tweet.

Kishan responded to this, saying: "I'd like to express heartfelt gratitude towards Shri @DrSJaishankar ji @indembcam as well as the Cambodian embassy for noticing my letter as a Member of parliament and taking necessary action. Thank you for your efforts."

According to his office, about 150 workers approached the actor-turned politician via WhatsApp on Saturday, informing him about their plight.

