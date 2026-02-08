"Call To Genocide": Congress On Himanta Sarma's Now-Deleted 'Point-Blank' Video

A video that showed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appearing to shoot at framed photographs of Muslims, has drawn massive criticism from the Opposition, which termed it a "call to genocide".

The video - posted on social media by the state BJP and deleted after it caused an uproar - showed Mr Sarma shooting a framed photograph of Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi in a skullcap and a Muslim man. The wall the photo was hung on bore the words "No mercy". The post was captioned "Point blank shot".

"This is nothing but a call to genocide - a dream this fascist regime has harboured since decades," read a post by Congress's KC Venugopal. "This is not an innocuous video to be ignored as troll content. It is poison spread from the very top, and there must be consequences for this," he added, calling on action by the judiciary.

An official BJP handle posted a video showing the targeted, 'point-blank' murder of minorities. This is nothing but a call to genocide - a dream this fascist regime has harboured since decades.



"The BJP's official Assam Pradesh handle posted a video that appears to glorify the targeted, 'point-blank' murder of minorities. It is deeply abhorrent and disturbing and cannot be dismissed as random troll content. This amounts to a call to mass violence and genocide," read a post from the official handle of the Congress.

"It is a reflection of the true face of this fascist regime, which has harboured this hatred for decades and, in the last 11 years, tried to normalise it. Considering the gravity of the matter, there must be strict action against this act of spreading disharmony and poison in society," the post added.

The Trinamool Congress, too, called for action, saying the post has "reduced" Indian politics to "Performative bloodlust, normalised hatred, and televised dehumanisation of Muslims".

