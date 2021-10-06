Call Airlines, Check Flights: Lucknow Airport Advisory Over 'Extensive VIP Movements'

Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport has issued an advisory for international and domestic passengers over "extensive VIP movements" at the airport.

The airport authorities in an official communique have asked passengers to contact their respective airlines and reconfirm the flight schedules at least three to four hours before leaving for the airport.

"Owing to extensive VIP movements and ongoing scheduled activities at Lucknow airport, our passengers are hereby requested to kindly connect with respective airlines and reconfirm flight schedules, at least 3 to 4 hours prior to leaving their homes. To ensure minimal passenger inconvenience, our teams at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport are committed to always prioritize the safety and security of our passengers while ensuring a secure and efficient air hub in Lucknow," read the airport's official communication.

The Lucknow police on Tuesday had announced new restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the upcoming festivals and farmers' protests. These restrictions will remain in place till November 8.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi left for Lakhimpur Kheri from Lucknow airport along with four other Congress leaders - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and party general secretaries KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, released after three days' confinement, joined him this evening

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had claimed on Tuesday that he was stopped at the Lucknow airport, where he had arrived to meet Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Sitapur.