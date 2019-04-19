California Almonds Used In Cross-LoC Trade For Terror Funding: Officials

California almonds have been finding their way through LoC trade involving a large transport network.

California almonds, known for their high nutritional value, are being used in cross-LoC trade to earn profits which are funnelled to terrorists and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.

India on Thursday indefinitely suspended cross-LoC trade at two points along the Line of Control (LoC) effective from today, following reports that it was being "misused" by elements from across the border to smuggle weapons, narcotics and fake currency.

The almonds produced in California in the United States have been regularly finding their way through LoC trade involving a large transport network.

According to the modus operandi, Pakistani traders under-invoice products like California almonds. After receiving the consignment, traders in India sell California almonds at the prevailing market price and make extra and undue profit due to the under-invoicing, a security official said.

The extra money generated is handed over by the traders to terrorists, separatists or anti-national elements in the Kashmir valley to fuel anti-India activities, the official said.

It has also come to the notice of security agencies that a significant number of trading concerns engaged in cross-LoC trade are being operated by people closely associated with banned terrorist organisations, specially Hizbul Mujahideen.

Some Indian nationals who have crossed over to Pakistan and joined terrorist organisations have opened trading firms in the neighbouring country. As a result, many Pakistan-based trading firms under the control of terrorist organisations are trading with firms operated by their relatives in India, an official said.

The cross-LoC trade is also being used as a regular channel for funneling drugs such as cocaine, brown sugar and heroine into Kashmir, adversely impacting the youth and converting many into addicts, the official said.

Recently, 66.5 kg heroine was seized from a valley-based consignee and it was found that the drugs came through the cross-LoC trade.

The trade is being exploited for periodically smuggling arms and ammunition into the Valley. Numerous seizures have been made of pistols, grenades, spares and ammunition.

Recently, a large cache concealed in a consignment of bananas was seized from the driver of a cross-LoC vehicle from Kulgam, another official said.

Trade across Chakan-Da-Bagh and Salamabad was intended as a confidence-building measure for people living in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, third parties manipulated and misused it for trading goods being produced from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Businessman Zahoo Ahmed Watali, who is in jail in terror funding cases, was the president of LoC traders association and he was allegedly found to be funneling money to terrorists, separatists and subversive elements in the valley. The Enforcement Directorate has attached his property worth crores of rupees and further investigations are on.

The National Investigation Agency has decoded the modus operandi of dubious hawala transactions for terror financing.

Officials said some elements in Pakistan identify a suitable Pakistani trader firm and hand over the money that is to be transferred to terrorists organisations in India.

Consignments of fake Indian currency notes have also been seized in the range of Rs 57 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 7.5 lakh and over a dozen of people arrested.

"In the light of such large-scale misuse and loopholes being exploited for illegal and anti-national activities, Government of India has been compelled to suspend the LoC trade from Friday," the official said.

The government will revisit the issue of resuming the LoC trade after stricter measures and systems are put in place to address these issues.

New measures are expected to restore the benefit of the cross-LoC trade to the locals, rather than allowing terrorist organisations and unscrupulous traders to siphon off the benefits and fuel instability in the valley, the official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.