Calcutta High Court Grants Bail To BJP Leader In Drugs Seizure Case

A Calcutta High Court bench of justices Arijit Banerjee and B Pattanayak granted the bail. (File)

The Calcutta High Court today granted bail to BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who was arrested by the Kolkata police in connection with a drug-related case.

A division bench comprising justices Arijit Banerjee and B Pattanayak asked Rakesh Singh to furnish a bail bond of Rs two lakh -- four sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

The Kolkata Police had on February 23 arrested Rakesh Singh, who is also a leader of many workers' unions in the city's port area, in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug recovery case.

BJP state youth leader Pamela Goswami, who was earlier held following alleged seizure of contraband from her car, had claimed that it was a conspiracy hatched by Singh.

He was arrested from a vehicle while travelling on the Kolkata-Delhi national highway at Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Asking for bail, Rakesh Singh's counsel Rajdeep Majumdar submitted before the court that there was no drug recovered from the possession of the accused.

He also submitted that the prosecution has not been able to provide any proof of conspiracy.

The prosecution lawyers opposed the bail request of Rakesh Singh, claiming that he harboured criminals to plant the contraband and implicate innocent persons.

Hearing both the parties, the court granted bail to Rakesh Singh.

