Court Adjourns Hearing On Mamata Banerjee's Plea Against Nandigram Poll Result Till November 15

Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a petition moved by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, challenging the assembly poll results in Nandigram, till November 15.

Suvendu Adhikari's lawyers submitted before the court of Justice Shampa Sarkar that the legislator has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from West Bengal.

In keeping with the respondent's prayer, Justice Sarkar directed that the matter will be taken up on November 15.

Counsels representing Ms Banerjee, who has challenged the election of BJP's Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, submitted before the court that Rs 5 lakh fine imposed by Justice Kaushik Chanda while recusing himself from hearing the case has been deposited before the appropriate forum as directed.

The court directed Ms Banerjee's lawyers to submit a compliance report in the matter by the next date of hearing.

Justice Sarkar, admitting the election plea of Ms Banerjee, had on July 14 directed that a notice be served on Mr Adhikari. The matter was reassigned to the bench of Justice Sarkar by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal after Justice Chanda recused himself from hearing the Trinamool supremo's election petition, while imposing a fine of Rs 5 lakh for the manner in which the recusal was sought.

According to Election Commission results, Mr Adhikari defeated Ms Banerjee by a margin of 1,956 votes in Nandigram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)