Cabinet Nod To Shillong-Silchar Highway Project Worth Rs 22,864 Crore

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of a 166.80 km greenfield high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung in Meghalaya to Panchgram in Assam on hybrid annuity mode at a total cost of Rs 22,864 crore.

According to an official statement, the project length of 166.80 km (NH-6) lies in Meghalaya (144.80 km) and Assam (22 km).

"The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal for the development, maintenance and management of four-lane greenfield access-controlled 166.80 km of National Highway No 06 from Mawlyngkhung (near Shillong) in Meghalaya to Panchgram (near Silchar) in Assam on hybrid annuity mode...at a total capital cost of Rs 22,864 crore," it added.

The proposed greenfield high-speed corridor will improve the service level for the traffic moving between Guwahati to Silchar, it noted.

"The development of this corridor will improve the connectivity to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley region of Assam from mainland and Guwahati with substantially reduced travel distance and travel time," it said, adding that this will, in turn, contribute to the enhancement of logistics efficiency of the nation.

The corridor will improve connectivity between Assam and Meghalaya and spur economic development, including the development of industries in Meghalaya, as it passes through the cement and coal production areas of Meghalaya.

As per the statement, this corridor will cater to the national and international tourists coming from well-connected Guwahati Airport, Shillong Airport, and Silchar Airport (via existing NH-06), connecting Guwahati to Silchar. This would connect scenic places of tourist attraction in the Northeast and promote tourism.

This critical infrastructure project will improve inter-city connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong and Silchar, traversing through Ri Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya and Cachar district in Assam and reduce congestion on existing NH-06 and enhance transport infrastructure development in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

The statement said that upon completion, the Shillong - Silchar Corridor will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, improving connectivity between Guwahati, Shillong, Silchar, Imphal, Aizawl and Agartala.

The project aligns with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, enhancing infrastructure while generating employment and fostering socio-economic development in Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, it added.

