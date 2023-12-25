Cabinet Has Both Test Match And T20 Players: Madhya Pradesh Minister

Kailash Vijayvargiya said it is a "balanced team" (File)

Senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party and newly sworn-in Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has said that the state cabinet has test players (referring to senior leaders took ministerial oath) as well as T20 players (new leaders) and it is a balanced team.

Vijayvargiya made the remark while speaking to ANI in view of the cabinet expansion after ministers took oath at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal on Monday.

"This team has Test match players as well as T20 players and so it is a balanced team. Everyone will get a good opportunity to serve," he said.

Former Union Minister and newly sworn in MP minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that it was a very happy coincidence that on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he got the opportunity to work for the state.

"It is a very happy coincidence that on the birth anniversary former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I got the opportunity to work for my state. I would like to thank the central and the state leadership for it. I will try to do better in performing my duties," Patel said.

Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah, who was minister in the previous BJP government and again took oath as minister, said that it was the seventh time he took oath as a cabinet minister.

"This is the 7th time I'm taking an oath as a cabinet minister. I will fulfil my responsibilities with full dedication," Shah said.

MP cabinet minister Rakesh Singh said, "The double engine government formed Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will carry forward his (PM Modi) idea of development and public welfare. Under CM Mohan Yadav's leadership, we all will take the state to new heights. Efforts will be made that maximum benefits of the central and state government's schemes will be provided to eligible and needy people.

BJP leader Krishna Gaur, who took oath as Ministers of State (Independent Charge), said, "Under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav, the new cabinet has been formed and I have also received responsibility. I would like to thank the central and the state leadership for this. I will fulfil my responsibilities with full dedication."

As many as 28 BJP MLAs took oath as ministers in the new Madhya Pradesh Cabinet expansion that took place on Monday. Of these, 18 leaders were sworn in as cabinet ministers, six leaders as Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and four leaders as state ministers.

Governor Mangubhai C. Patel administered the oath to them at Raj Bhawan in the state capital Bhopal. CM Yadav, and deputy CMs Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were also present on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP secured a victory by winning 163 of the 230 seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)