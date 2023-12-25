28 Ministers Take Oath In Madhya Pradesh, 11 From OBC Category

Former Union Minister Prahlad Patel and BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were among 28 sworn into the Madhya Pradesh cabinet Monday afternoon, 18 of whom will hold cabinet berths, news agency PTI said. The other 10 will be junior ministers, or Ministers of State.

There are only five women in new cabinet, after the BJP claimed a win largely on a women's empowerment platform and ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' scheme.

As many as 11 members of the new cabinet are from OBC, or Other Backward Classes, category, underlying the BJP's ongoing efforts to balance caste/class arithmetic ahead of next year's election.

Governor Mangubha C Patel administered the oath as he had to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and his two deputies, Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, the BJP's Scheduled Caste and Brahmin faces.

The BJP was widely seen as doing just that in the delay before naming Mr Yadav the Chief Minister.

Among the others sworn in were Nirmala Bhuria, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, and Nagar Singh Chouhan. Ms Bhuria was earlier the junior Health Minister and Mr Kushwaha the junior Home Minister.

Tribal leader Sampatiya Uikey was also added to the new cabinet, as were Vijay Shah, Karan Singh Verma, Rakesh Singh, and Uday Pratap Singh.

Also added were Pradhuman Singh Tomar, who was earlier the Energy Minister; Tulsi Ram Silawat, the ex-junior Water Resources Minister; Govind Singh Rajput, the former Revenue and Transport; and Aidal Singh Kansana. All four were among the 22 who supported ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia when he quit the Congress in 2020, triggering the fall of Kamal Nath's government.

The additions to the cabinet - the first concrete steps towards establishing a state government to follow the Shivraj Singh Chouhan administration since election results were announced 22 days ago - come after Mr Yadav told NDTV "there is no hurry... it (the new cabinet) will be formed soon".

Madhya Pradesh's new ministers were chosen after extensive talks at the upper echelons of the BJP's central leadership, including party boss JP Nadda.

The BJP claimed a landslide win in last month's election - winning 163 of the Hindi heartland state's 230 seats - shrugging off most exit polls' prediction of a tight race with the Congress, which claimed just 66 seats compared to the 114 it won five years ago. The saffron party also routed its rival in two other states that voted then - Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, both of which the Congress had ruled.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.