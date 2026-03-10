Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Cabinet Clears Proposal To Declare Madurai Airport As International Airport

Madurai is a prominent city in Tamil Nadu, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Madurai.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Cabinet Clears Proposal To Declare Madurai Airport As International Airport
Madurai airport is one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu.
  • Cabinet approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport
  • The decision aims to enhance air connectivity to Madurai and its industrial cluster
  • International status will boost the city's education, healthcare, and trade sectors
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to declare Madurai airport as an international airport. Madurai is a prominent city in Tamil Nadu, and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision was taken keeping in view the aspirations of the people of Madurai.

Briefing media persons about the Cabinet decisions, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister said that the policy decision to declare Madurai airport as an international airport will help bring air connectivity from various parts of the world to the temple city, and there is a huge industrial cluster around it.

The decision would also strengthen the city's role as an educational and healthcare hub, he said.

Vaishnaw said multiple airlines have shown interest in expanding their international flights from the airport.

Madurai airport is one of the oldest airports in Tamil Nadu.

Elevating Madurai airport to an international status would enhance regional connectivity, promote trade, and drive economic development in the region. The airport's potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city's historical prominence, an official release said.

According to the minister, it would also improve connectivity to important pilgrimage destinations -- Meenakshi Amman temple, Koodal Azhagar temple, Thirupparankundram Murugan temple, Palamudhircholai Murugan temple and Rameswaram.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Madurai Airport, Madurai Airport Proposal, Madurai Airport News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now