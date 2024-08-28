Cabinet Approves Rolling Out Private FM Radio For 234 Uncovered New Cities

The estimated reserve price has been pegged at Rs 784.87 crore.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to hold a third batch of ascending e-auctions for 730 channels in 234 new cities under the Private FM Radio Phase III Policy.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here that the Cabinet also approved a proposal to charge an annual license fee (ALF) for the FM channel as four per cent of gross revenue excluding GST. This will be applicable to 234 new cities/towns.

The private FM radio rollout in 234 new cities and towns will fulfil the unmet demand for FM radio in these areas which still remain uncovered by private FM radio broadcasting and bring new and local content in the mother tongue, an official statement said.

It will lead to the creation of new employment opportunities, boost local dialect and culture and 'vocal for local' initiatives, it underlined.

Many of the approved towns are in aspirational districts and left-wing-affected areas.

Setting up of private FM radio in these areas will further strengthen government outreach in these areas, the statement said.

