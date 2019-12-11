Cabinet Approves Aircraft Amendment Bill, Increases Fine To Rs 1 Crore

The bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Cabinet Approves Aircraft Amendment Bill, Increases Fine To Rs 1 Crore

The bill will enhance the level of safety and security of aircraft operations (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its approval to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934).

It will now be introduced in the parliament, read a statement.

The bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation.

The amendments would fulfil the requirements of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). This will enable the three regulatory bodies in the Civil Aviation sector in India, namely Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to become more effective, which will lead to enhancement in the level of safety and security of aircraft operations in the country.

Comments
Aircraft (Amendment) Bill2019Prime Minister Narendra ModiUnion Cabinet

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News