Amit Shah's 'Aalia-Malia-Jamalia From Pakistan' Swipe At Manmohan Singh

CAA Protest: Amit Shah spoke in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to mark two years in power in the state

Home Minister Amit Shah, in his latest comments attacking the Congress and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh, remarked that earlier, "Aalia-Malia-Jamalia" used to come from Pakistan every day and "kill Indian jawans", but the BJP put a stop to this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government taught Pakistan a lesson by striking on its territory, he said.

"The Congress ruled for 10 years. Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh's government was in power. Pakistan se har roz aalia-malia-jamalia ghus jaate the, hamare jawanon ke sar kaat ke le jaate the, aur desh ke Pradhan Mantri ke muh se uff nahi nikalta tha. (Every day an Aalia-Malia-Jamalia from Pakistan used to cross over, behead our soldiers and the country's Prime Minister wouldn't say a word)," said Mr Shah, addressing a rally in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, to mark two years in power in the state.

"They had left the border open. When Narendra Modi came to power, Pakistan thought things would continue like this. They didn't realise that this is no Congress government...this is the BJP government. Mauni baba (silent) Manmohan Singh was not PM anymore, Narendra Modi, of the 56-inch chest, had become Prime Minister. They made blunders by attacking Uri, Pulwama. But the Modi government showed them, by carrying out the surgical strike, air strike. We entered their home and attacked terrorists operating there," the Home Minister said.