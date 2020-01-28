''States That Passed Anti-CAA Resolution Ruled By 1 Party'': Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar said states that passed resolutions against CAA are ruled by one party, unlike Maharashtra.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, said that resolutions against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have been passed in States like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal as they are ruled by one party, unlike Maharashtra.

"States like Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have passed resolutions against Citizenship (Amendment) Act. They are ruled by one party, unlike Maharashtra. Our Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) said there should be no problem for anyone in the State due to CAA and NRC. We are of this opinion," Mr Pawar said on Monday.

The West Bengal Assembly had on Monday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Act which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth State to pass a resolution against the CAA. The State Assembly had on September 6 last year passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.