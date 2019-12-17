Citizenship Act Live Updates: Mamata Banerjee, DMK To Protest; Opposition To Meet President

TMC, DMK will continue protests against Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. (File)

The protests by Opposition parties over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act will continue on Tuesday. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to hold another march from 8B bus stand in Kolkata to Howrah at 1 pm.

In Tamil Nadu, Opposition DMK has planned a protest to be attended by senior leaders Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran.

In Delhi, senior Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, are scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the police action against Jamila Millia Islamia students who were protesting against the citizenship act.

Meanwhile, the curfew has been lifted in Assam's Guwahati after 6 days.

Here are the live updates on developments around Citizenship Amendment Act: