"Democracy In Dangerous ICU...": Kamal Haasan On Crackdown On Students

Kamal Haasan supported students in protests against the new citizenship law

The brutal crackdown on students protesting the new citizenship law is a slap in the face of democracy and has left that institution in a "dangerous ICU", superstar-politician Kamal Haasan said today. The South superstar said he fully supported young peoples' involvement in politics and warned the government that stifling of their voices, with those of other concerned citizens, would not be tolerated. In a fiery statement the actor-politician also lashed out at the ruling AIADMK for failing to either oppose the law or attacks on students.

Kamal Haasan, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) challenged the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA, in the Supreme Court on Monday, also hit out at "state terrorism in Delhi, Assam and Aligarh", where massive student-led protests have broken out, leading to violence, attacks on students and, in the latter two, suspension of internet services.

"(The young) must understand and question politics... politics is omnipresent and affects all of us. There is nothing wrong with young people being politically aware and asking questions (but) when these questions (are) stifled, then democracy is in dangerous ICU," Kamal Haasan said.

"Every blow on students is a blow on the freedom of expression given by democracy. It is a blow made out of fear of getting caught with no answer," he said, adding, "This issue (referring to the protests against the new citizenship law) is beyond state borders... beyond politics and beyond parties. It is a national issue".

"The government's answer (to protests and questions over the law) is tear gas and assault using police when students raise questions," Kamal Haasan declared.

"They (the ruling Tamil Nadu government) are obedient to their masters, you know who their masters are," he said when asked about the AIADMK's response.

The controversial new citizenship law seeks to make it easy for non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh to gain Indian citizenship and has been criticised for discriminating on grounds of religion and violating Article 14 of the Constitution.

In response the government has repeatedly hit out at the opposition and accused them of playing political games, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning students they were being misled by the Congress, AAP and Trinamool Congress.

In an impassioned plea Kamal Haasan demanded to know why the centre had sought to push the CAA through so urgently - the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was passed by parliament and signed into law in the space of four days - when the country's economy was in such poor condition.

With input from ANI, PTI